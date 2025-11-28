NEW STUDY: High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Potent Anti-Cancer Agent
Decades of evidence reveal that vitamin C attacks cancer through four powerful mechanisms: pro-oxidative cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, signaling-pathway suppression, and immune activation.
A major new review paper titled, High-dose vitamin C: A promising anti-tumor agent, insight from mechanisms, clinical research, and challenges, analyzed 150+ studies and found that when vitamin C reaches true pharmacologic levels (20–30 mM), it behaves like a targeted, tumor-selective therapy — something past trials missed by under-dosing. The evidence base spans decades of laboratory, animal, and early-phase clinical research.
The authors outline four major anti-cancer mechanisms of high-dose vitamin C — pro-oxidative tumor cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, suppression of oncogenic signaling pathways, and powerful immune activation.
For a therapy this safe, inexpensive, and mechanistically potent, the findings are striking. Here’s what they found:
Vitamin C becomes a cancer-killer at high plasma concentrations
When plasma levels reach the 20–30 mM range, vitamin C switches from antioxidant to pro-oxidant, generating hydrogen peroxide and hydroxyl radicals inside tumors — while sparing normal tissues.
Tumors are uniquely vulnerable because they accumulate:
excess labile iron
high GLUT1 expression (massive vitamin C uptake)
weakened redox defenses
This combination creates a selective chemical trap that cancer cells cannot escape.
KRAS- and BRAF-mutant cancers are especially sensitive
The review highlights a major vulnerability: KRAS- and BRAF-driven colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers are selectively disrupted — even destroyed — by pharmacologic vitamin C.
These mutations cause:
extreme GLUT1 overexpression
glycolytic addiction (the “Warburg effect”)
rapid NADPH and glutathione depletion
This makes the cancer cells especially sensitive to vitamin C–induced metabolic collapse.
A Phase III clinical trial even reported significantly improved survival in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer patients when high-dose intravenous vitamin C was added to standard therapy.
Vitamin C suppresses HIF-1α — the master switch of tumor survival
Vitamin C is a required cofactor for the enzymes that degrade HIF-1α, a central regulator of tumor aggressiveness. At pharmacologic doses, high-dose intravenous vitamin C shuts down:
angiogenesis
metastatic signaling
hypoxia tolerance
GLUT1 upregulation
Very few agents directly dismantle this survival pathway.
Vitamin C reprograms cancer epigenetics
Pharmacologic vitamin C reactivates TET enzymes, reversing abnormal DNA hypermethylation and restoring tumor-suppressor gene expression.
Multiple studies show induced differentiation and suppressed proliferation following high-dose intravenous vitamin C exposure.
Vitamin C enhances anti-tumor immunity
High-dose intravenous vitamin C also strengthens the immune system’s ability to attack cancer. It has been shown to:
Increase CD4⁺ and CD8⁺ T-cell infiltration into tumors
Boost granzyme B and IL-12, enhancing cytotoxic activity
Upregulate CXCL9/10/11, drawing more tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes
Synergize with PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors
Enhance T-cell function and proliferation
Improve natural killer (NK) cell cytotoxicity
Activate dendritic cells, strengthening antigen presentation
Together, these actions amplify immune-mediated tumor destruction.
Early clinical trials show meaningful survival improvements
The review summarizes multiple Phase I/II trials where high-dose intravenous vitamin C strengthened standard therapy:
Pancreatic cancer: major tumor shrinkage in 8/9 patients
Glioblastoma: median overall survival increased from 14.6 → 19.6 months
NSCLC: response rates roughly doubled
Ovarian cancer: reduced chemotherapy toxicity + longer progression-free survival
Across all studies, safety and tolerability were excellent.
Dosing
The review identifies the dosing regimen required to achieve tumor-selective, cytotoxic plasma levels:
75–100 grams IV per infusion, or >1.0 g/kg IV per infusion
Given 2–3 times per week for 6–8 cycles.
This reliably produces ≥20 mM plasma concentrations — the range associated with selective cancer cell killing — while remaining well-tolerated.
The authors also emphasize that most patients in clinical trials never reached the maximum tolerated dose, suggesting the therapeutic ceiling is likely far higher than what past studies explored.
This paper makes something very clear: Pharmacologic intravenous vitamin C is a multi-mechanistic, tumor-selective anti-cancer therapy that has been under-dosed, under-studied, and consistently underestimated.
Given its safety profile, low cost, and robust mechanistic data, high-dose vitamin C urgently warrants modern Phase III trials with appropriate pharmacologic dosing regimens.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hello ! This is a very interesting topic. If you are interested, I wrote a very lengthy article about the history of this therapy, the debates, the first ideas of Linus Pauling and the precise description of the Fenton reaction that leads to the endogeneous generation of the hydroxyl radical, leading to the death of the cancer cell. If you check my substack history, you will see that I made it open access for 2 to 3 weeks. This post is under a permanent paywall now. You will find a personal word from Leonard John Hoffer, the person who did all the vitamin C trials on cancer patients in the last decade. Feel free to take a look https://feedyourmind1111.substack.com/p/vitamin-c-and-cancer-a-50-years-debate-543
Also for those who might need it, liposomal C can be taken orally in comparable high doses with, reportedly, very good results, perhaps approaching the effect of intravenous. I have used it up to about 20g per day for all manner of conditions with good results. It must be liposomal though because humans tolerate/absorb only about 2g per day orally of straight ascorbic.