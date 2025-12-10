Immune Defense Nasal and Throat Sprays First Line in Prevention of Viral Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As the vaccine narrative continues to crumble for influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 upper respiratory tract infections, nasal and throat sprays and gargles done preventively are increasingly attractive as safe options.

A pathogenic virus lands in the anterior nasal cavity, attaches to hair cells and needs a stable environment where viral particles are not washed away with mucous or fluids so they can replicate to a point of overwhelming the system. At that juncture a sore throat begins following by sneezing, runny nose, and cough. So there is always a 5-7 day window before hand where a nasal spray and throat spray or gargle approach would work to prevent an incipient infection. By knocking down the viral load in the nasopharynx, the body’s natural mucosal immune system can snuff out the infection before it begins.

Please listen to this brief review I gave to Dr Gina Loudon on American Sunrise, Real America’s Voice as we approach the holiday season.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points