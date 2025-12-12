By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Based on the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who state virtually everyone should be influenza vaccinated:

For the 2023–2024 flu season , 44.9% of adults (18+) and 55.4% of children (6 months–17 years) received at least one dose of the flu vaccine. [cdc.gov]

Overall, this translates to roughly half of the U.S. population aged 6 months and older being vaccinated annually. For example, during the 2022–2023 season , coverage was about 49% of the eligible population , which equals approximately 160 million people out of 330 million. [nfid.org]

The Healthy People 2030 initiative reports similar figures, with recent coverage hovering around 50.5% and a national target of 70%. [odphp.health.gov]

Key Trends:

Vaccination rates have declined slightly since the pandemic peak (2020–2021), when uptake was higher.

Coverage is highest among older adults (65+) and healthcare workers, often exceeding 70%, while younger adults lag behind. [vaccineres…rcehub.org]

Please enjoy this analysis by myself with Owen Shroyer who has never taken a vaccine in his life nor has he even tested for influenza. Our review of the published studies indicate seasonal influenza vaccination is a poor value proposition and most Americans can safely consider deferring on the shots. We covered additional topics such as hair growth breakthrough ROOTS system, Therablue, topical ivermectin, and the value of going barefoot for better foot health and grounding.

