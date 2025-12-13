Profound Global Impact of McCullough Foundation Report

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this brief segment aired during prime time on Just the News, Real America’s Voice, concerning the McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Former White House Correspondent John Solomon revealed on air that his son has autism. Solomon is a well-respected journalist and media executive who worked at the Associated Press and The Washington Post. He has been a political commentator on various news outlets, including The Hill and Fox News. Amanda Head has not had children yet but has intimated she is steering far away from any vaccines if she is blessed with a healthy baby.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, John S. Leake, MA, Simon Troupe, MPH, Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C, Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA, M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD, Breanne Craven, PA-C, Mila Radetich, Andrew Wakefield, MBBS, & Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH. (2025). McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17451259