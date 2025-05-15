mRNA Shots Are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce — And No One’s Stopping It

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

We now have clear evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots are devastating the reproductive capacity of humanity.

In animal models, they destroy over 60% of women’s finite egg supply — primordial follicles:

In human data (n=1.3 million), COVID-19 vaccinated women have ~33% lower successful conception rates than unvaccinated women:

These deeply worrisome findings must be immediately acknowledged by regulatory authorities as the world barrels towards irreversible population collapse, where 75% of countries are projected to fall below replacement level fertility rates by 2050:

I joined The Stew Peters Show to expose the full scope of this dire situation—and what must be done.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.