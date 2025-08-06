Shortcomings of Chemotherapy, Drug Advertising, Neglected Parasite Infections

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid review of health topics in the news on the Steve Gruber Show, Real America’s Voice, July 30, 2025. First up for Gruber was why chemotherapy fails or even backfires in some patients. Dr. McCullough explains the major mechanisms and how a new paper by He et al is raising concerns. Real America’s Voice as a news platform has done an excellent job during the pandemic years in bringing America useful information on health and how to avoid pitfalls in the US healthcare system.

He, D., Wu, Q., Tian, P., Liu, Y., Jia, Z., Li, Z., Wang, Y., Jin, Y., Luo, W., Li, L., Zhang, P., Jin, Q., Zhao, W., Hu, W., Liang, Y., Zhou, B., Yang, Q., Jiang, Y.-Z., Shao, Z.-M., & Hu, G. (2025). Chemotherapy awakens dormant cancer cells in lung by inducing neutrophil extracellular traps. Cancer Cell. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2025.06.007

