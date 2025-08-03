Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length interview and book review on the Children’s Health Defense Network. The show was hosted by Skyhorse Publishing Tony Lyons with questions fielded by co-authors John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough.

You will enjoy the historical observations made in this epic book and how they explain what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the current controversy over the expanding childhood vaccine schedule. The work is meticulously referenced and should be on the shelves of all doctors and patients who have encountered vaccinology in one way or another.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org