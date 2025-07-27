FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

The Genetic Integrity of Humanity Was Sabotaged by mRNA — Now Our Pets Are Being Used as Self-Amplifying RNA Vectors

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher Unpacks Landmark Gene Disruption Study on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jul 27, 2025
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

This week on Brannon Howse Live, we break down urgent findings that every American needs to hear. From severe genetic disruption via mRNA injections to self-amplifying RNA in pets, we covered critical new data and shocking developments:

mRNA Shots Severely Disrupt Human Gene Expression

  • Thousands of genes are turned on or off after mRNA vaccination—disrupting protein production at the cellular level.

  • We found mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and cancer-driving (oncogenic) activation in the blood of injured patients.

  • These findings were absent in pre-2020 controls.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has compromised the genetic integrity of the population.

Read the full study here.

URGENT: Self-Amplifying mRNA Shots Now Used in Pets

Few are aware that the USDA approved self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) shots for dogs and cats in 2024.

  • The Merck product Nobivac NXT is now authorized and widely available online for purchase.

  • These veterinary injections may shed samRNA or toxic antigens onto human owners through bodily fluids.

  • No proper safety testing was done before rollout.

“This was authorized without proper safety data. Millions may now be exposed in their own homes without consent.”

RNA in Your Food and Beyond

You can’t make this stuff up.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

