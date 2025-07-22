SARS-CoV-2 Viral Attack on Our Sense of Taste and Smell

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Taste and smell are critically important senses that contribute to enjoyment of life, health, and safety. They allow us to experience the flavors and aromas of food, enhancing our social experiences and nourishing our bodies. Furthermore, these senses act as vital warning systems, alerting us to potential dangers like spoiled food, gas leaks, and fire. Rhinology is a branch of medicine focused on the nose and its diseases. It encompasses the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the nasal passages, sinuses, and skull base. Rhinologists are specialists who diagnose and treat a wide range of nose and sinus issues, from common problems like nasal obstruction and sinus infections to more complex conditions like sinonasal and skull base tumors. Our show is dedicated to the work of renown rhinologist Dr. Henry P Barham. Dr. Barham is a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physician who works as a dedicated rhinologist (nose, sinus, allergy, endoscopic sinus, and skull base surgery), practices at Sinus and Nasal Specialists of Louisiana, and is the director of the Rhinology and Skull Base Research Group. He is regularly involved in clinical trials and has authored over 150 publications and book chapters on his many scientific discoveries. He currently serves on the boards of multiple otolaryngology, rhinology, and skull base publications. Every year, Dr. Barham is actively involved in conducting research projects and collaborating with similar physicians, presenting in multiple education courses locally, nationally, and internationally to further rhinologic education and training. His company working on research in this area is Phenomune. He has completed a study (White et al) measuring antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with long-COVID ENT symptoms. You are going to be very interested in the results. His study adds impetus to the clinical measurement of anti-Spike antibodies in patients suffering from long-pandemic syndromes.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

