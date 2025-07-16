The McCullough Foundation Has Published Over 20 Manuscripts Exposing the Dangers of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Since 2023, the McCullough Foundation has published over 20 peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts investigating the harms of COVID-19 vaccines — making it one of the most prolific and impactful research institutions addressing this urgent global crisis.
In a wide-ranging interview with Daniel Brisson on FNL Freedom News, I shared what we’ve uncovered — and what comes next in our mission to protect public health through honest science.
Investigating the Full Spectrum of Injury
Our work has systematically documented the mechanisms and outcomes of vaccine-related injury, including:
Myocarditis and cardiac arrest
Immune dysregulation and autoimmune syndromes
Neuropsychiatric and neurologic effects
Oncogenesis and rapid cancer progression
Persistent spike protein and DNA fragments in blood
Microvascular clotting and thrombotic events
These aren’t isolated findings — they represent reproducible, biologically plausible phenomena supported by autopsy data, government surveillance systems, and mechanistic studies.
Among some of the McCullough Foundation’s key contributions:
Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives
This landmark analysis, supported by 341 references, provides definitive evidence that COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis is more common and more lethal than myocarditis caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection — decisively debunking key misconceptions promoted by public health authorities:
BREAKING: Landmark Analysis Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis More Common and More Severe Than SARS-CoV-2 Infection Myocarditis
A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination:
Found a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Linked 73.9% of post-vaccination deaths to mRNA products across 325 autopsy cases. This study became the most-read paper in the world across all scientific disciplines before being illegally retracted by Elsevier.
BREAKING NEWS - Twice-Censored Landmark COVID-19 Vaccine Autopsy Study Fully Peer-Reviewed and Published
Risk stratification for future cardiac arrest after COVID-19 vaccination
The first peer-reviewed study to fully describe the pathophysiology of COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest. Proposes comprehensive strategy for evaluating cardiovascular risk post-vaccination, incorporating detailed patient history, antibody testing, and cardiac diagnostics in the best attempt to detect abnormalities before sudden cardiac death.
Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington:
Found a 1,236% increase in excess cardiac arrest deaths following the mRNA injection rollout using official EMS datasets. Nearly 98% of the county’s 2+ million residents received at least one dose of a cardiotoxic mRNA shot.
Vaccine Spike/DNA Persistence Case Reports (Ongoing):
Evidence of circulating spike protein and residual plasmid DNA up to 3 years post-vaccination. Study coming soon.
From Pathology to Treatment
While public health agencies have largely ignored or actively obstructed efforts to address vaccine injury, the McCullough Foundation has stepped up to fill the void.
We’ve developed and published one of the first clinical frameworks for treatment:
McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification — a nutraceutical-based regimen utilizing nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin. These enzymes have demonstrated the ability, in vitro and in clinical case reports, to degrade spike protein, reduce inflammation, and alleviate symptoms in affected individuals.
Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination
Our work doesn’t stop there. We continue to investigate new therapeutic options every day — and we share emerging findings, case reports, and clinical strategies across our platforms to support physicians and patients worldwide:
Looking Ahead
Our research continues — with upcoming studies exploring:
Reverse transcription of vaccine mRNA and genomic integration
Excess mortality linked to COVID-19 vaccines
Carcinogenicity of mRNA injections
Spike protein and vaccine mRNA/DNA distribution in tissues
Therapeutic interventions
The McCullough Foundation remains fully committed to rigorous, independent, and transparent science — even in the face of censorship, suppression, and institutional resistance.
