Pandemic Response from the Political Left and Right

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format podcast hosted by Morgan Freedude of Sweden. This gives valuable perspectives as we frame them from the left and the right political spectrums all over the world. An amazing theme is how vaccine ideology, or a false religious faith in vaccines runs deep after hundreds of years of mythology, hubris, money, and power held by vaccinologists.

Morgan Freedude is a Swedish podcaster, speaker, and entrepreneur known for his podcast "Lifestyle Design" and his work with Freedude Media. He focuses on helping men break free from social anxiety, build confidence, and live a purposeful life. He also lectures on entrepreneurship, simplifying complex strategies with humor and energy.

You can see easily how the pandemic response shattered his world of peace and tranquility. John Leake and myself fully expose delusional groupthink on vaccines discussed on the show in our new book: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org