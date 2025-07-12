FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

DOJ Drops Pfizer Corruption Case — Prosecutes Heroic Doctor for Protecting Children From Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jul 12, 2025
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

BREAKING UPDATE:

DOJ dismisses charges against Dr. Kirk Moore!!!

DOJ: Protect Pfizer, Prosecute Heroic Doctors

After being installed at the DOJ, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to have shut down a federal investigation into Pfizer over corruption allegations in Mexico and China. She had previously consulted for Pfizer in a legal capacity.

At the same time, her DOJ is continuing the Biden-era prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore — a doctor who refused to inject children with the deadly mRNA injections and instead tried to protect them.

DOJ's Creepy Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore

He’s being prosecuted as if he were a violent criminal. But the real crime would have been injecting those children.

Because of Dr. Moore’s actions, some children will live. Some families will have grandchildren. Entire generational lines have been preserved.

He deserves a Congressional Medal of Honor — not a prison sentence.

121 Hiroshimas Worth of Death

In 2024, I published an article estimating that COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused more deaths than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings — based on Dennis Rancourt’s global analysis that found 17 million deaths by September 2023.

This catastrophe is why Minnesota lawmakers filed Bill HF3219 to designate mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction:

FDA Fully Approves Moderna mRNA for INFANTS — in 2025

On July 10, 2025, the FDA granted full approval to Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 shot (“Spikevax”) for infants and children aged 6 months to 11 years, labeled as “high risk.”

This is not “Making America Healthy Again.” This is embedding carcinogenic, neurotoxic, and cardiotoxic gene therapy into the most vulnerable members of our population. Full approval means mRNA is now further entrenched in pediatric care.

RFK Jr. has been completely silent about this approval. He knows these shots are deadly. He knows the FDA is compromised. But he’s choosing politics over principle.

Whether or not he has the direct power to stop this, the public expected him to lead — to speak up for the children.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is still fully operational. Pfizer’s protected. Doctors are punished. And the regulatory agencies remain captured.

We must support Dr. Moore — and demand that leaders like RFK Jr. take a stand.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

