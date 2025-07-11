FDA Commits Grave Betrayal: Fully Approves Deadly Genetic Injections for Infants

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, the FDA granted full approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injection (Spikevax) in “at-risk” children aged 6 months to 11 years:

The FDA has committed a grave betrayal — putting millions of vulnerable infants, toddlers, and young children at risk of serious injury and death while cementing loss of trust.

With full approval, mRNA injections are now further embedded into our medical and public health systems — despite mounting evidence of catastrophic harm.

As detailed in our study, Review: Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify as Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits:

They ignored 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens.

They ignored 240 elected officials and 17 public health organizations.

They ignored excess mortality, negative efficacy, and confirmed DNA contamination.

There is still time for RFK Jr. to act in accordance with “MAHA” values and denounce this disastrous decision. With a mass casualty event still unfolding, the time for playing politics is over.

Leadership demands courage — not silence.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

