Dr McCullough with Brian Rose on London Real

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was great to return years later to London Real with Brian Rose. He is a colorful figure who has been excellent to follow over the course of the pandemic. Here is some adapted AI on Rose.

Brian Rose is the founder and host of London Real. London Real is a podcast and former YouTube channel that he founded in 2011.

Brian Rose's background:

Born in San Diego, California, in May 1971.

Graduated from MIT and the Sloan School of Management.

Spent 15 years as a derivatives trader in financial markets in New York City, Chicago, and London.

Moved to London in 2002 and became a British citizen in 2007.

London Real platform:

Features long-form conversations with a wide range of guests covering topics such as business, finance, personal development, and health.

Known for exploring ideas in cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, politics, and personal development.

Has broadcast over 1000 long-form conversations, accumulating over a billion views and more than 5 million subscribers.

Controversies and criticisms:

London Real's YouTube channel was closed in September 2023 due to pandemic censorship.

Rose received criticism for hosting interviews with truth tellers like David Icke.

Political endeavors:

Was a candidate in the 2021 and 2024 London mayoral elections under his own London Real Party.

Faced criticism for breaking lockdown rules while campaigning and taking a bold stance over pandemic infringement on civil liberties.

