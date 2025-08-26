Childhood Vaccines: Who Can Parents Trust?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The autism epidemic and the COVID-19 vaccine debacle have brought parental frustrations to a head and this came out on One America News Fine Point with guest host Alec Lace. Alec Lace is a podcaster known for his "First-Class Fatherhood" podcast and has also been a guest host on OANN's "Fine Point" program. He has also appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network and Newsmax.

Dr. McCullough pointed out that in 2000, seeing this dilemma many years before, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons passed a resolution that no school should have vaccine or medical requirements or mandates. If this were the case today, we would not have such a pressurized, contentious situation.

Only forty percent of young parents expect to fully vaccinate their children following the ACIP schedule, so something will have to change because the dream of 95% vaccination rates for theoretical herd immunity is rapidly slipping away for those practicing vaccine ideology.

With the Vasudevan paper and other sources of evidence that parental confidence in the safety of childhood vaccines is waning, the American Academy of Pediatrics has shot back with a proposal to ban all non-medical exemptions. That would effectively force unwanted vaccines on children further inflaming parents. AAP was recently exposed in social media for being in bed with vaccine companies as clearly demonstrated on their website. Undoubtedly this will cause a further erosion of trust as AAP and the CDC going into damage control mode on conflict of interest.

Likely the CDC and ACIP with much consternation will have to move to a risk stratified approach meaning healthy children get few or no vaccines and those at higher risk for communicable disease get a greater burden of immunizations depending on the risk parameters for infection. Please enjoy the interview and let us know your views on this issue.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

