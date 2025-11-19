Gene-Editing Human Embryos: A Doomed Technological Catastrophe

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Tonight on Stinchfield Tonight, I broke down one of the most alarming scientific frontiers in modern biotechnology: the push, now openly funded by Big Tech, to gene-edit human embryos and manufacture genetically engineered children.

Based on previously published evidence, this will end in catastrophe. This entire effort is founded on a fatal scientific illusion—the idea that we can safely re-write the human genome at the earliest stages of life without profound consequences.

Zuccaro et al (2020) : The Study That Should Have Ended All Talk of GMO Babies

Zuccaro et al (2020) attempted to “fix” a single mutation in a human embryo using CRISPR-Cas9. Specifically, they targeted a paternal frameshift mutation in the EYS gene—a mutation associated with inherited retinal degeneration—intending to cut the defective sequence and allow the embryo’s own repair machinery to restore a normal, wild-type allele.

Here is what happened:

Entire chromosomes were lost

Whole chromosomal arms vanished

Cells within the same embryo became genetically different (mosaic)

Some cells had intact DNA, others were catastrophically damaged

The embryo fractured into incompatible genetic lineages

Instead of fixing a mutation, CRISPR created massive genomic instability. Even the authors warned that human germline editing is unsafe and nowhere near ready for human use.

The Preventive / Sam Altman Program

The start-up Sam Altman is financing (Preventive) claims it will use embryo gene editing to “end genetic disease.” In reality, they are opening the door to:

Deadly pregnancy outcomes

Babies born with severe developmental malformations

Generational genetic instability

Permanent alterations to the human germline

A dystopian future of genetically modified humans

As I warned on Stinchfield Tonight, the first iterations of these edited embryos—if ever brought to term—would almost certainly die or develop catastrophic deformities. To evade oversight, Preventive plans to offshore embryo editing to the UAE or other permissive jurisdictions.

Human embryo gene editing is catastrophically unsafe and utterly unfit for real-world use.

