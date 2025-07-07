FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Remain on Market without Boxed Warnings

Fatal Vaccine Myocarditis Deserves Black Box, FDA Implicated in Safety Cover-Up
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 07, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid update from Stinchfield Tonight June 26, 2025. After covering recent news on the Global Vaccine Alliance, Dr. McCullough makes the argument that even one case of fatal vaccine myocarditis is cause for a boxed label on a product. After hundreds of adjudicated cases in the peer-reviewed literature, both Pfizer and Moderna have been long overdue on this critical warning. It is up to the manufacturers to update their package inserts with important safety information. Recent label changes amount to window-dressing, implying a cover-up. McCullough said a federal probe and special prosecutor are warranted.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

