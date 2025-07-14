Mothers Angered by FDA Rubber-Stamp Approval of Pediatric mRNA Boosters

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The medical freedom community is calling for the resignation of podcaster surgeon Marty Makary, the new FDA Commissioner. Makary who has no drug development or regulatory experience told America that the new FDA would demand large clinical trials and strong evidence before new drugs or vaccines would be approved. It took just a few months for that promise to be broken as the FDA waived on the most recent Moderna Spikevax booster for children despite the lack of large trials, insufficient information on long-term safety in vulnerable populations, and without compelling clinical indications or medical necessity.

Dr. Peter McCullough appeared on the Absolute Truth and pointed out to Emerald Robinson, herself a MAHA mother, that even before the new more restrictive FDA guidance on COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women and children, only 2% of babies under age 2 years had been fully vaccinated according to USA Facts.

Restricting vaccination to children with baseline medical problems such as congenital heart or lung disease could make the shots even more risky because a side effect such as myocarditis or blood clots could be fatal in children who are already compromised.

McCullough believes the reckless and irresponsible FDA decision is indicative the new HHS administration being under the trance of vaccine ideology. In the new book by author historian John Leake and Dr. McCullough, the false religion of vaccine ideology is exposed having its roots hundreds of years ago with the first attempts at variolation or primordial smallpox immunization. Many doctors have a faith-based delusion that vaccines are existential and that we must push on with more shots no matter how damaging to society. Pick up your copy of Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

