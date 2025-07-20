Did Fauci Get Pardoned by Autopen?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On this recent edition of Just the News, Dr Peter McCullough appears with Amanda Head and John Solomon to address several stories, one of which is on former senior coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Was it possible that Fauci approached Biden in his neurologically compromised state and requested an unprecedented 10 year period of clemency for crimes he committed? Was it signed by Jeff Zients a top aide to President Biden? We may find out if the Justice Department assigns a special prosecutor and the case moves forward on two alleged crimes: 1) fraud on multiple levels, 2) mass negligent homicide.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org