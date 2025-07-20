FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
18
12

Did Fauci Get Pardoned by Autopen?

Senator Rand Paul Refers for Criminal Prosecution
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 20, 2025
18
12
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On this recent edition of Just the News, Dr Peter McCullough appears with Amanda Head and John Solomon to address several stories, one of which is on former senior coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Was it possible that Fauci approached Biden in his neurologically compromised state and requested an unprecedented 10 year period of clemency for crimes he committed? Was it signed by Jeff Zients a top aide to President Biden? We may find out if the Justice Department assigns a special prosecutor and the case moves forward on two alleged crimes: 1) fraud on multiple levels, 2) mass negligent homicide.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture