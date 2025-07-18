Courageous Young Doctor Pushes Back Against Insurance Company Corruption

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have you ever wonder why doctors seem powerless against insurance companies denying needed surgical procedures? Grant Stinchfield blew medical corruption wide open on his podcast with clips from a young surgeon in Austin Texas.

Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a board certified plastic surgeon, offers a wide variety of breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. With a big smile she has taken to social media to tell the truth about United Healthcare’s practices in denying medically necessary procedures through clerical and administrative delays. With doctors like this, insurance reform has hope in a time where the patient always seems to be the loser.

UnitedHealthcare is facing multiple lawsuits from patients and their families related to issues like claim denials, particularly under Medicare Advantage plans. Some lawsuits allege that UnitedHealthcare is improperly using AI algorithms to deny care based on cost rather than medical necessity. Others involve whistleblower claims about incentives for nursing homes to reduce patient transfers to hospitals, and allegations of improper sales tactics.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org