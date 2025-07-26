Anthrax Vaccine and 2001 Anthrax Attacks: The Quintessence of U.S. Gov. Corruption

Col. Tom Rempfer, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) played a decisive role in challenging the U.S. government’s dangerous and pointless anthrax vaccine mandate for U.S. military personnel. He was the lead plaintiff in Thomas L. Rempfer, et al., v. Department of Air Force Board for Correction of Military Records, et al. His victory in this case forced the government to drop its unsafe and ineffective anthrax vaccine program.

The anthrax vaccine program—mandated for U.S. service personnel—was the forerunner of the Department of Defense’s fervent embrace of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine program and mandate for U.S. service personnel. Underlying these programs was the attitude that soldiers, sailors, and airmen are at the disposal of the DoD and may therefore be used as guinea pigs for DoD scientists.

In this interview with Colonel Rempfer, we discuss the following key points.

Even after it became crystal clear that the anthrax contaminated letters had NOT been mailed by Islamic terrorists, but by a U.S. biodefense insider, U.S. government agencies and Congress continued to use the attacks as a pretext for maintaining the anthrax vaccine mandate.

Congress referred to the 2001 anthrax terror attacks as an example of why it needed to pass the 2005 PREP Act, granting liability protection to any enterprise in the business of producing bio-terror “countermeasures.”

The FBI dithered around for years with its phony investigation, harassing Steven Hatfill—a biological weapons expert working at a company in McLean, Virginia—while turning a blind eye to indications that the true culprit was a scientist at the DoD’s bio-lab at Fort Detrick. In doing so, the FBI covered up the reality of the anthrax terror attacks to serve political interests.

Colonel Rempfer details the prominent role he played in this extraordinary story in his memoir, Unyielding: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates.

The story of the anthrax vaccine and the 2001 anthrax terror attacks—committed by a DoD scientist working on the anthrax vaccine—is the quintessence of U.S. government corruption.

We believe the story is emblematic of the mesmerizing power that vaccines have held over the human mind since the 18th century. When it comes to imposing vaccines on the public, those in power have consistently acted as though the ends justify the means, no matter how ruthless and even criminal the means may be.

Indeed, the U.S. government’s multiple acts of fraud with its human anthrax vaccine program follow in the footsteps of Louis Pasteur’s fraudulent misrepresentations in 1881—to the French Academy of Science and to the 7th International Medical Conference in London—of the anthrax vaccine that he claimed to have developed for livestock.

These stunning stories of deception are the subject of two chapters in our book (published on July 29) Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Please click on the image below to review the book’s Amazon page and consider ordering a copy.

Share