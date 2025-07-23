Pandemic Crimes: Suppression of Early Treatment, Unsafe Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough

Please enjoy this show where Dr. Peter McCullough is joined by Florida cardiologist Dr Bruce Bailey on Flashpoint hosted by Gene Baily. The doctors agreed that the suppression of early treatment including The McCullough Protocol™ combined with the relentless campaign with unsafe COVID-19 vaccines cost many lives.

There is great hope now if vaccines are dropped, to recover with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification™ offered in the Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company.

