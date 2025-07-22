Dr. Kirk Moore Speaks Out After DOJ Drops All Charges for Protecting Patients from Lethal mRNA Shots

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Faced with 35 years in federal prison, Dr. Kirk Moore refused to violate the Hippocratic Oath. Instead of injecting children and adults with lethal mRNA injections, he administered saline — with full informed consent — so families could avoid mandates that threatened their health, jobs, education, and medical freedom.

The federal government tried to make an example out of him. The DOJ indicted him on felony charges of fraud, conspiracy, and “destruction of government property” — all for respecting his patients’ right to choose. But Dr. Moore accepted no payment, caused no harm, and stood by his convictions.

On July 12, 2025 — five days into trial — the DOJ suddenly dropped the case mid-prosecution. Thanks to overwhelming public pressure and advocacy from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sen. Mike Lee, and Rep. Thomas Massie, and MANY others, justice finally prevailed.

In this powerful interview, Dr. Moore joins me to discuss:

Why he risked everything to protect his patients

How the DOJ tried to silence his defense

What really drove the case dismissal

Why “stand up, push back, and don’t comply” is his message to every doctor in America

His case will be remembered as a defining moment in the fight for medical freedom and justice.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.