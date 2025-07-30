The mRNA Triple Threat: Genetic Collapse, Instant Biological Damage, and the Pet Vector Danger

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On the Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee, I exposed three urgent and underreported dangers tied to the global mRNA agenda — from profound genetic disruption in the vaccine‑injured, to alarming new biomarker data in healthy young adults, to a silent rollout of self‑amplifying RNA injections for pets that could shed to humans.

mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease

Our study titled, Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination, found thousands of dysregulated genes in the mRNA-injured — including those responsible for cancer suppression, genomic stability, immune regulation, and mitochondrial energy production. This molecular chaos is a likely driver of the cardiovascular, neurological, and oncogenic disorders now emerging in the vaccinated.

mRNA Boosters Trigger Dangerous Immune & Blood Abnormalities Within 48 Hours in Healthy Young Adults

A new study in healthy adults aged 20–30 found that within just 48 hours of an mRNA booster:

D‑dimer spiked → dangerous clotting activity

Lymphocytes plummeted → immune suppression

CRP surged → systemic inflammation

These results confirm that severe biological disruption can occur within days of injection — even in young, healthy individuals.

Our Pets Are Actively Being Used as Self-Amplifying mRNA Vectors

The USDA quietly approved Merck’s self‑amplifying RNA shots (Nobivac NXT) for cats and dogs with no real safety testing.

These injections may:

Shed samRNA and synthetic antigens to human owners through breath, saliva, or fluids.

Cause long‑term genetic damage similar to that seen in humans.

Recombine with wild viruses, creating dangerous new pathogens.

This rollout puts both pets and their owners into an uncontrolled genetic experiment — without consent.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.