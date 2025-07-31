After COVID-19 Vaccine Blood Clots, Deion Sanders Hit with Turbo Cancer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We covered former Dallas Cowboy superstar Deion Sanders and his horrific experience with vaccine blood clots earlier in the pandemic. Now it was reported that Sanders, who must of had very good health care with imaging and urine tests, developed a rapidly moving high grade bladder cancer with removal of his entire bladder. I have never seen this in my practice in a 57-year old man

I told Dr. Gina Loudon, that Sander’s cancer is a vaccine turbo cancer until proven otherwise. His doctors should send the entire bladder specimen for PCR identification of vaccine mRNA, SV-40, and staining for Spike protein.

Both Sanders and his doctors could do a great service to public health if they broke from vaccine religion with a public admission that COVID-19 vaccination played a role in his blood clots that triggered amputations and multiple surgeries and now his turbo cancer.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

