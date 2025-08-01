William Wallis Reviews The Wellness Company

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy this full length show hosted by Louisiana patriot William Wallis on Wallis for America. He was persistent on the point of controlling ones own health and not being reliant on the medical system. We discuss The Wellness Company products and memberships and how they fit into his patriotic scheme of life.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company
Share this post