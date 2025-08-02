FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

The Science Behind mRNA-Induced Genetic Disruption

Inside our new study with Dr. John Catanzaro — revealing how mRNA shots may drive severe genetic dysregulation linked to cancer and chronic disease.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Aug 02, 2025
7
12
Share
Transcript

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, I sat down with Dr. John Catanzaro, CEO of Neo7Bioscience and senior author of our new study:

Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination.”

We provide the first transcriptomic evidence that mRNA injections can induce widespread, long-lasting gene expression chaos — disrupting thousands of genes critical for:

  • Mitochondrial function (cellular energy production)

  • Protein folding & quality control (proteasome stress)

  • DNA repair & genomic stability

  • Immune system regulation

  • Tumor suppression pathways

Our analysis compared two groups of mRNA-injured patients — one with severe new-onset symptoms, and another with rapidly developing cancers — against a large, pre-COVID, unvaccinated control group of 803 healthy individuals.

Findings included:

  • Shared damage across both groups: Mitochondrial breakdown, ribosomal stress, nonsense-mediated decay, immune dysregulation, and endothelial injury.

  • Cancer-specific changes: Genomic instability, epigenetic reprogramming, activation of oncogenes like MYC, and suppression of tumor suppressors such as p53.

  • Systemic impact: The disruptions were body-wide, not localized to the injection site, affecting every organ system.

  • Possible genomic integration: Evidence suggests that vaccine-derived genetic code (DNA/mRNA) may integrate into the host genome, creating persistent, corrupted cell lines.

In our discussion, Dr. Catanzaro and I broke down the study step-by-step — explaining how these molecular disruptions can fuel chronic disease, immune dysfunction, and accelerated cancers, and why his company is now developing targeted solutions to reverse this damage.

This study has already drawn fierce pushback from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex — a sign, as we both agree, that we’re directly over the target. Our study is currently the #1 trending manuscript on preprints.org.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Discussion about this video

