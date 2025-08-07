Mass Vaccination No Role as Primary Countermeasure for Highly Infectious, Viral Respiratory Disease Pandemics

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Mainstream media has caught on to the failure of the COVID-19 vaccine development program. No reduction in illness or transmission, and no demonstrable reduction in COVID-19 mortality. Instead the viral outbreak as been prolonged by vaccination promoting resistant strains.

This is all coming out with RFK’s announcement he is gutting our pandemic response unit BARDA, of 22 mRNA pandemic vaccines. Recall in our first book Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Biopharmaceutical Complex we uncover that Dr. Rick Bright, installed as BARDA Director under Obama, broke protocol and undertook a public campaign to undermine Trump and our early success with hydroxychloroquine. About a week later he oversaw a $483 million dollar transfer to Moderna.

Dr. McCullough appeared on Fox Business The Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald just after Trump’s historic press conference with Tim Cook of Apple on a massive $600B dollar investment “back home” in America. McCullough told MacDonald RFK was right, vaccines have no place in pandemic response when the pathogenic agent is a highly infectious respiratory virus.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org