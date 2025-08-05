Dr Ioannidis Just Published False Research Findings He Warned About 20 Years Ago

By Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. John Ioannidis, MD, PhD, is a research scientist at Stanford who is best known for his 2005 essay "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False" which was the most-accessed article in the history of Public Library of Science (PLOS) as of 2020, with more than three million views. In psychology, “projection” refers to placing one’s own negative traits or unwanted emotions onto others, usually without reason. Could this happen in epidemiology?

With the greatest irony, twenty years later, Ioannides published a desperate Hail Mary for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign titled “Global Estimates of Lives and Life-Years Saved by COVID-19 Vaccination During 2020-2024.” No doubt he will live to regret publishing false findings he warned about 20 years ago. In this 2005 paper Ioannidis says that “it can be proven that most claimed research findings are false.” That is precisely what was accomplished on this podcast.