FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
11m

Canada has become full on Nazis dictators. They are in insane. There should be a

hundreds of thousand people defending those Ostrich with guns. This is war!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
10m

Damn...and if the birds recovered from the "bird flu," then, it would seem that their bodies and their meat would convey these beneficial attributes along with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture