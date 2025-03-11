Canada Orders Mass Culling of 400 Research Ostriches Over Bird Flu, Refuses to Test Surviving Birds for Natural Immunity

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the culling of 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia, citing concerns over H5N1 bird flu. However, this decision is not based on sound science and could have serious consequences for both food security and medical research.

Background on the Culling Order

Universal Ostrich Farm is a research facility focused on studying the unique antibody-producing capabilities of ostriches. Their research has demonstrated potential in neutralizing viruses, bacteria, and even COVID-19, making it an important contribution to medical science.

In December 2024, the CFIA claimed that two deceased ostriches—which had been lying outside for over 16 hours—tested positive for H5N1 via PCR testing. Just 41 minutes after receiving these results, the CFIA signed an order to cull the entire flock.

Concerns Over This Decision

Inconsistent Policy Changes – The CFIA initially granted the farm an exemption, recognizing the birds as "genetically important." Later, without clear justification, they reversed this decision, ordering their destruction.

Lack of Transparency and Scientific Process – Despite the importance of this research, the CFIA has refused to conduct further testing on the birds and has banned the farm from conducting its own tests, under threat of heavy fines and possible imprisonment. Why is the Canadian government refusing to study the potential antibodies ostriches have developed against H5N1 bird flu?

Legal Challenges and the Fight to Save the Ostriches

Temporary Legal Victory – On January 31, 2025, a court granted a temporary stay of execution, halting the cull. However, the CFIA is appealing this decision, which means the culling could still proceed.

Final Court Hearing in April – The final judicial review is scheduled for April 17, 2025. This will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the farm will be allowed to continue its work or if the culling order will be upheld.

Why This Matters

This case is not just about one farm—it raises important questions about how governments handle disease outbreaks, the role of independent scientific research, and the future of food security.

If ostrich antibodies hold medical promise, why aren’t they being studied further?

Why is the CFIA restricting independent testing instead of working with the farm?

What precedent does this set for other farms and researchers facing similar government actions?

This case marks a pivotal moment in the discussion on natural immunity, agricultural independence, and the future of disease management. Halting this culling order is essential to prevent reckless mass culling policies from continuing unchecked.

H5N1 bird flu is now widespread among migratory waterfowl, ensuring that farms will continue to face reinfection despite mass culling efforts. Governments must recognize this reality and put an end to the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation”, which only exacerbates the problem rather than solving it:

In this interview, Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich and Connie Shields discuss the alarming implications of the CFIA's culling order and the urgent fight to save the ostriches.

