Late last year, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered the culling of nearly 400 research ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia, citing concerns over H5N1 bird flu.

In December 2024, the CFIA claimed that two deceased ostriches—which had been lying outside for over 16 hours—tested positive for H5N1 via PCR testing. Just 41 minutes after receiving these results, the CFIA signed an order to cull the entire flock.

Today, all of the ostriches remain healthy, fully recovered, and have developed natural immunity against H5N1 bird flu. Their antibodies are critically important for future research efforts. The severity of the situation even prompted RFK Jr. to issue a plea to halt the cull order a few months ago:

After months of stay orders and reversals, the CFIA formally seized the ostriches last week, taking control of the farm.

A few days ago, however, the Supreme Court of Canada granted a stay on the planned cull, ordering that the CFIA retain custody of the birds while prohibiting the farm from “interfering” with federal oversight. The agency has been given until October 3 to file its response, after which the farm will have two days to reply.

To get a better idea of the current insane situation on the ground, please read the following update by Theresa Joy, posted on the Universal Ostrich Farms Facebook group:

THE OSTRICHES are now IN THE DEATH PEN. The CFIA has completely ignored the Stay of Order since the day they took CUSTODY of both the FARM and the OSTRICHES (draconian). They have moved forward with atrocity after atrocity. • Built a massive death pen to kill the healthy ostriches • Cut all cameras so the public cannot witness conditions inside. • Resurrected walls and black tarps to hide what’s happening on the farm. • Threatened arrest for using drones to check on the birds. • Fed the ostriches their own CFIA feed instead of the family’s feed, even though they were ordered not to. • Refused to let the family test the feed they were giving the ostriches. • Refused to let the family see the ostriches they have cared for 45+ years. • Baited the two owners — telling them they could feed the ostriches, then arresting them when they tried. • Dehydrated an injured ostrich with a broken leg caused by CFIA’s drones. • Lied to the owner: promised to record the ostrich being given electrolytes if he handed over his phone, then returned his phone empty with no video. • Made the owner wait hours with electrolytes while the ostrich suffered, then refused to let him administer them himself. • Mishandled electrolytes because CFIA staff are not trained in ostrich care — leaving everyone to wonder if the bird is even alive. • When Katie went up on the scissor lift this morning, instead of seeing 400 ostriches, she saw maybe 10% of the flock. The rest are ???? .... • A closed, unmarked semi-truck entered the farm at 3 a.m. nights ago under cover of darkness, with CFIA agents shining huge lights into onlookers’ eyes so no one could see what was happening. Said it was port o potties. • Terrified the birds with hazmat suits and drones, causing broken legs and panic injuries. • Cut feed from 25 buckets down to 6 cups thrown on the ground, food the ostriches won’t eat. • Tried to buy bobcats and tarps to dig mass graves right on the farm. • Seized custody of the ostriches from the family who loved and cared for them. • Wasted $500,000 of taxpayer money per day on this operation. • Formed a social media task force to spread lies, bots, and attacks against farm supporters. And here is the bigger picture of their actions overall: • Ordered the mass killing of 400 healthy ostriches — without proof of bird flu.

Here is Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich Farms issuing a final plea as deliberations to mass exterminate the healthy birds reach a critical point:

If the CFIA proceeds with this barbaric cull, it will go down as one of the most reckless and shameful acts in Canadian history. Destroying hundreds of healthy, immune birds with critically important antibodies is not science — it is cruelty and corruption disguised as “public health.”

The world is watching. And if Canada allows this atrocity to happen, the country will forever be remembered as the place where bureaucratic arrogance and evil triumphed over truth, decency, and life itself.

But Canadians are rising up, fighting to stop this madness:

We urge Canada’s leaders to immediately halt this disaster, spare the ostriches, and restore integrity before it is too late.

