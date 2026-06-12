BREAKING: CDC AWARDS PFIZER $1.24 BILLION FOR INFANT & ADULT COVID-19 mRNA INJECTIONS
Our public health agencies are doubling down after getting caught covering-up 25 major safety signals — including sudden death.
First reported by Jon Fleetwood, the CDC awarded Pfizer two new contracts on June 1st totaling $1.24 billion for COVID-19 mRNA injections covering fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
While demand has collapsed, the CDC continues to lock in hundreds of millions of dollars in future purchases of the mRNA shots for both infants and adults through its regular procurement channels.
Our public health agencies are doubling down after getting caught covering-up 25 major safety signals — including sudden death.
Instead of accountability, we are watching billions of dollars being funneled into the same gene-transfer products that have injured, disabled, or killed millions of innocent Americans.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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What a f::king nightmare
This is absolutely disgusting and a waste of taxpayer money. Not only are these gene therapy injections dangerous, more money is STILL coming out of the taxpayer's pocket to "reward" these heartless Big Pharma companies who have brought nothing but heartache to countless families with loved ones who were injured or killed by these "clot shots."