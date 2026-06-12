FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Beth Burton's avatar
Beth Burton
3h

What a f::king nightmare

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
3h

This is absolutely disgusting and a waste of taxpayer money. Not only are these gene therapy injections dangerous, more money is STILL coming out of the taxpayer's pocket to "reward" these heartless Big Pharma companies who have brought nothing but heartache to countless families with loved ones who were injured or killed by these "clot shots."

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