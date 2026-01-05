FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorna Paisley's avatar
Lorna Paisley
4h

Thank God. Now mandates need to go

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
4h

55 too many....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture