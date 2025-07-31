FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

2hEdited

Three months after I got the Omicron variant back in 2022, I lost about 1/2 of my hair on my head. I came out in chunks during the shower and I found it on my shoulders in clumps on my clothes. I had heard of others losing their hair also connected to Covid so I did some research on mitigating it. I started dosing up with mega doses of Vitamin D3 and zinc and selenium and in 2 weeks the hair falling out, stopped. It took six months to recover a full head of hair . I never took any vax. Haven't vaxxed at all since my last booster for smallpox back in 1964. I do have other autoimmune disorders related to arthritis. My sister, too, has MS and never took the vax. She never got sick.

2h

Maybe if the faux resistance called mRNA TRANSFECTION by its traditional name and were honest that it was NEVER fit for use as medicine the tragedy could have been stopped years ago. Every time it is called a vaccine lies grow. Shame on every MD perpetuating lies.

Learn the biology this was deadly by design & known for decades.

https://rumble.com/v3q5vbq-2023-10-17-pieter-cullis-2022-study-hall-16-oct-2023-brief-twitch1953665426.html

