Recently, Springer Nature and the Academic Publishing Cartel violated COPE guidelines and unjustly retracted the ProgenaBiome and McCullough Foundation study after successful peer-review: Cardiac findings in a phase II double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial of combination therapy (HAZDPac) to treat COVID-19 patients. We found that hydroxychloroquine was safe, with no evidence of cardiac complications and no association with QTc prolongation compared to placebo.

Since the unethical retraction of our robust and valid study lacked a legitimate basis, we had no difficulty publishing the paper after another round of peer review in a journal outside the influence of Cartel member Springer Nature. The study, now titled Cardiac Findings in COVID-19 Patients Treated with HAZDPac, has been published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science:

We have been systematically targeted, facing repeated rejections without review and unwarranted retractions. The Academic Publishing Cartel is engaged in an organized effort to suppress life-saving scientific research, weaponizing retractions to manipulate the narrative and safeguard their financial interests. This coordinated behavior may carry serious legal ramifications, including:

RICO Violations (18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-1968): Coordinated fraud, collusion, and suppression as part of a corrupt enterprise.

Mail & Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. §§ 1341, 1343): Fraudulent retraction notices and deceptive suppression of research.

Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512): Manipulating scientific records and suppressing evidence.

Antitrust Violations (Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1-2): Colluding to stifle competition and alternative research.

Defamation: Illegitimate retractions can severely damage reputations.

The scientific community must reclaim its integrity, and those responsible for suppressing legitimate research should be held accountable. These illicit operations that intentionally censor critical pharmaceutical product safety data should be dealt with by proper authorities as soon as possible:

As I stated last year:

The widespread corruption embedded within the nearly closed system of the Academic Publishing Cartel operates in a way that resembles a high-entropy state, as described by the second law of thermodynamics. According to this principle, isolated systems naturally progress toward greater disorder, a state of entropy that ultimately becomes unsustainable and leads to system collapse. In the case of the academic publishing industry, the compounded effects of internal corruption, lack of transparency, unethical censorship, and growing public awareness act as catalysts, pushing the system toward inevitable instability. Consequently, unless radical structural reforms are introduced, the Academic Publishing Cartel will face eventual collapse under the weight of its own entropy. The Cartel’s unsustainable global monopoly on science will fall in due time, in accordance with natural laws. Until then, we can and will continue to battle against them and publish with journals outside the Cartel’s influence in our best attempt to advance scientific knowledge and protect public health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

