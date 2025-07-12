BREAKING: DOJ Drops Charges Against Dr. Kirk Moore
This is a MAJOR victory — and undeniable proof of what our collective movement can achieve when we speak up!
Just 20 minutes after I posted the following article and interview discussing the disturbing prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore …
… Pam Bondi announced that the DOJ has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore!
This is a MAJOR victory — and undeniable proof of what our collective movement can achieve when we speak up!
Now, ALL charges against EVERY heroic doctor who stood against medical tyranny must be immediately dropped.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
So so proud of this doctor!! God is awesome!
Thank you God. Amen