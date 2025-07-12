By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Just 20 minutes after I posted the following article and interview discussing the disturbing prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore …

… Pam Bondi announced that the DOJ has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore!

This is a MAJOR victory — and undeniable proof of what our collective movement can achieve when we speak up!

Now, ALL charges against EVERY heroic doctor who stood against medical tyranny must be immediately dropped.

