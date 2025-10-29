BREAKING: Dr. Steven Hatfill — Senior HHS Advisor Fighting mRNA Corruption — Has Been Fired in Apparent Coup Attempt
Dr. Hatfill says he was fired in “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham.
Dr. Steven Hatfill — one of the few men of integrity within HHS — has been fired in what he describes as “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham.
Dr. Hatfill, a highly respected biosecurity expert whose guidance helped inform Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to terminate $500 million in mRNA research contracts, was likely targeted for standing up for the American people against the dangerous transnational Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.
According to The New York Times, Hatfill refused to resign when pressured by Buckham, who allegedly told him the department “wanted to go in a different direction.” Instead, Hatfill demanded that HHS fire him outright.
The Department justified the firing by claiming Hatfill “misrepresented himself” as Chief Medical Officer — a claim Hatfill refuted by producing official HHS business cards carrying that exact title.
Dr. Hatfill has been one of the few federal insiders openly confronting the immense dangers of mRNA technology and actually trying to Make America Healthy Again:
The vaccines have injured hundreds of thousands, and we’re not really sure how many have been killed by it, but a significant amount. They had to come off the market. There was no choice. You want to make America healthy again? It had to be stopped.
The mRNA cartel poses a clear and present danger to public health — and by firing Dr. Hatfill, they have made a grave mistake.
Does Kennedy have any power over the things he’s secretary over? It seems not. How can others fire people under him like that? Why isn’t RFK standing up for him? WTF is going on in HHS?
Wow! I will pray for this brave man's safety but He will have Target on his back.
The knives are fully drawn to take down everything RFK is fighting for. There is too much money and power and corruption involved to care about the health of our children and our future. This is so tragic and so frightening