In a major victory, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it will wind down all mRNA injection development activities under BARDA — cancelling or de‑scoping 22 projects worth nearly $500 million.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said the move follows a scientific review showing mRNA shots fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu, and that funding will now be redirected toward safer, broader platforms with proven durability against viral mutations.

However, one thing he failed to mention is that the mRNA injections caused catastrophic levels of injury and death:

Here are the key actions as outlined by HHS:

Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio.

Some final-stage contracts will finish to preserve prior taxpayer investment, but no new mRNA-based projects will begin. BARDA Ventures has also been ordered to cease all mRNA equity investments.

While we still need the immediate removal of COVID-19 mRNA shots from the market and accountability for the harm incurred, it’s nice to see some positive steps.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

