BREAKING — Emergency Room Visits Surge 20% Among mRNA Vaccinated Teens, Study Finds
Higher rates of emergency room and doctor visits were observed among 105,726 Pfizer mRNA vaccinated 12–18-year-olds compared to unvaccinated controls — lasting for at least 6 months after injection.
The study titled “Healthcare use in 12–18-year-old adolescents vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 versus unvaccinated in a national register-based Danish cohort” was recently published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour:
Overview:
Population: 105,726 vaccinated adolescents (age 12-18) vs 23,132 unvaccinated matched controls.
Vaccine Studied: Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 (COVID-19 mRNA injection).
Design: Real-world national registry study; healthcare use compared before and after vaccination.
Method: Prior Event Rate Ratio (PERR) analysis adjusting for prior healthcare use.
Outcomes Measured:
Emergency Room (ER) visits
General Practitioner (GP) visits
Specialist Practitioner (SP) visits
Hospitalizations
0–21 Days After First Dose
In the first 0–21 days after the first vaccine dose, the study found higher, non-statistically significant rates of the following among the vaccinated:
Emergency Room (ER) visits:
Boys: +4% (PERR 1.04, 95% CI: 0.91–1.19)
Hospitalizations:
Boys: +18% (PERR 1.18, 95% CI: 0.78–1.72)
0–56 Days After Second Dose
In the first 0–56 days after the second vaccine dose, the study found higher, non-statistically significant rates of the following among the vaccinated:
Emergency Room (ER) visits:
Girls: +10% (PERR 1.10, 95% CI: 0.97–1.28)
Boys: +8% (PERR 1.08, 95% CI: 0.98–1.20)
Hospitalizations:
Girls: +26% (PERR 1.26, 95% CI: 0.96–1.67)
General Practitioner (GP) visits:
Girls: +2% (PERR 1.02, 95% CI: 0.98–1.07)
Boys: +3% (PERR 1.03, 95% CI: 0.98–1.08)
LONG TERM: 57–182 Days After Second Dose
In the 57–182 days after the second vaccine dose, the study found higher, statistically significant rates of the following among the vaccinated:
Emergency Room (ER) visits:
Girls: +22% (PERR 1.22, 95% CI: 1.08–1.39)
Boys: +17% (PERR 1.17, 95% CI: 1.07–1.31)
General Practitioner (GP) visits:
Girls: +17% (PERR 1.17, 95% CI: 1.12–1.21)
Boys: +17% (PERR 1.17, 95% CI: 1.13–1.22)
Specialist Practitioner (SP) visits:
Boys: +23% (PERR 1.23, 95% CI: 1.08–1.39)
(Girls: non-significant increase, PERR 1.10, 95% CI: 0.98–1.21)
Unfortunately, specific diagnoses for the healthcare visits were not identified in the study. Although some early increases were not statistically significant, the long-term increases among the vaccinated were consistent and significant for emergency room and general practitioner visits.
The rise in healthcare visits likely reflect persistent symptoms, adverse reactions, or health concerns following vaccination. These results are not surprising given that COVID-19 mRNA injections induce chronic disease: After intramuscular injection, lipid nanoparticles distribute throughout the ENTIRE body and install Pfizer/Moderna modified genetic code into vital organ systems — turning them into toxic Spike protein production factories for years:
The "vaccine" mRNA and/or resulting Spike protein have now been found in the brain, adrenal glands, heart, and blood of injured and deceased humans years after vaccination:
If we are serious about reversing the chronic disease epidemic—now affecting over 60% of Americans—the most obvious and urgent step is to remove chronic disease-inducing injections from the market. These products are still being administered to millions of children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly every year.
