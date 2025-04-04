BREAKING STUDY — COVID-19 mRNA Injection Spike Protein Expressed in Cerebral Arteries of Stroke Patients for Up to 17 Months
Vaccine mRNA and Spike protein found in hemorrhagic stroke patients' brains — confirming human biodistribution to vital organs.
The study titled, Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination, was published today in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience:
Background
The rapid deployment of mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, such as BNT162b2 (BioNTech-Pfizer) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna), provided a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. While their short-term safety and efficacy were demonstrated in clinical trials, rare adverse events, including hemorrhagic strokes, have been reported after widespread use. However, the long-term biodistribution and effects of mRNA vaccines remain underexplored.
This study aimed to investigate the long-term presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in brain tissues of patients with hemorrhagic strokes, examining its potential association with mRNA vaccination.
Methods
A total of 19 cases of hemorrhagic stroke from 2023 to 2024 were retrospectively analyzed. Immunohistochemical staining for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and nucleocapsid protein was performed on tissue samples. In situ hybridization was conducted in selected cases to confirm the origin of spike protein expression (vaccine or viral infection). Vaccination history and SARS-CoV-2 infection status were documented for all cases.
Results
Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. While no active inflammatory changes were identified, infiltration of CD4-, CD8- and CD68- positive cells was observed in the spike protein positive vessels. In situ hybridization confirmed the presence of both vaccine-derived mRNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-derived mRNA, which encode the spike protein, in select cases. Notably, spike protein positivity was observed exclusively in female patients (P = 0.015). None of the cases showed nucleocapsid protein positivity, supporting the absence of active viral infection.
Conclusion
Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety. Global replication studies are urgently required to validate these findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of mRNA vaccines.
Here are the key points as provided by the authors:
Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.
Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.
In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.
Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.
These findings are gravely concerning and confirm our suspicions of systemic Spike protein production in vital organs of humans after COVID-19 mRNA injection.
Recently, a study published in Nature Biotechnology found that intramuscular mRNA injection in mice resulted in Spike protein expression in critical organs, including the liver, spleen, lungs, heart, head, and kidneys. Unfortunately, this appears to also be the case in humans.
These extraordinarily dangerous genetic injections must be removed from the market as soon as possible, especially considering that 9 million American children received the latest booster shot. How many of those kids are producing toxic Spike protein in their brain because of ill-advised CDC recommendations?
