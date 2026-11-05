by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

England has recorded its highest annual number of cancer diagnoses on record, according to official NHS England statistics released on November 5, 2026.

A staggering 373,574 new cancer diagnoses were registered in 2024, averaging 1,021 diagnoses every single day.

373,574 diagnoses in 2024 , the highest on record.

11,833 additional diagnoses compared with 2023.

3.3% year-over-year increase in recorded cancer diagnoses.

1.6% increase in age-standardized incidence , demonstrating that population aging alone does not explain the increase.

616,404 total cancers when common basal cell and cutaneous squamous cell skin cancers are included.

Prostate cancer remained among the most frequently diagnosed malignancies, with 61,115 new cases in 2024, an increase of approximately 4.1% from 2023.

Prostate, breast, lung, and bowel cancers collectively accounted for approximately 50% of diagnoses, excluding the common skin cancers.

In large part, you can thank the cancer-promoting mRNA injections now linked to increased risks of 7 major cancers via 35 distinct mechanisms:

By the end of 2022, 93.6% of residents aged 12 and older had received at least one mRNA dose, 88.3% had received two doses, and 70.2% had received a third or booster dose. The booster campaign overwhelmingly utilized Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections.

There are consequences to administering oncogenic mRNA gene therapies to entire populations.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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