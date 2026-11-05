England has recorded its highest annual number of cancer diagnoses on record, according to official NHS England statistics released on November 5, 2026.
A staggering 373,574 new cancer diagnoses were registered in 2024, averaging 1,021 diagnoses every single day.
373,574 diagnoses in 2024, the highest on record.
11,833 additional diagnoses compared with 2023.
3.3% year-over-year increase in recorded cancer diagnoses.
1.6% increase in age-standardized incidence, demonstrating that population aging alone does not explain the increase.
616,404 total cancers when common basal cell and cutaneous squamous cell skin cancers are included.
Prostate cancer remained among the most frequently diagnosed malignancies, with 61,115 new cases in 2024, an increase of approximately 4.1% from 2023.
Prostate, breast, lung, and bowel cancers collectively accounted for approximately 50% of diagnoses, excluding the common skin cancers.
In large part, you can thank the cancer-promoting mRNA injections now linked to increased risks of 7 major cancers via 35 distinct mechanisms:
BREAKING: STUDY FINDS mRNA “VACCINES” COULD INDUCE OR ACCELERATE CANCER VIA 35 DISTINCT MECHANISMS
By the end of 2022, 93.6% of residents aged 12 and older had received at least one mRNA dose, 88.3% had received two doses, and 70.2% had received a third or booster dose. The booster campaign overwhelmingly utilized Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections.
There are consequences to administering oncogenic mRNA gene therapies to entire populations.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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One thing is for sure…..very few if any researcher will even ask the question if you had a covid vac and how many….Medicine has to this day not even apologized for the con they pulled on this nation and the world…so many deaths/disabilities and lost babies and never a sorry! Even the Pediatric groups still push this fraud of a safe and effective “vaccine”…it all should be incinerated.
In late 2023, being fed up with constant urging by my GP to submit to a Covid vaccine, I wrote to him asking why he was still pushing the jab despite the horrific VAERS reports. He had been my doctor for 25 years. His reply informed me that I was no longer a patient in his practice and that I had to find another doctor. I realized that he was part of the medical mafia and, whatever the NHS expected of him, would be provided, without question. Once GPs became “fund holders” the Hippocratic oath ceased to exist.