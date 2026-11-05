FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
5h

One thing is for sure…..very few if any researcher will even ask the question if you had a covid vac and how many….Medicine has to this day not even apologized for the con they pulled on this nation and the world…so many deaths/disabilities and lost babies and never a sorry! Even the Pediatric groups still push this fraud of a safe and effective “vaccine”…it all should be incinerated.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Brendaria Harvey's avatar
Brendaria Harvey
5h

In late 2023, being fed up with constant urging by my GP to submit to a Covid vaccine, I wrote to him asking why he was still pushing the jab despite the horrific VAERS reports. He had been my doctor for 25 years. His reply informed me that I was no longer a patient in his practice and that I had to find another doctor. I realized that he was part of the medical mafia and, whatever the NHS expected of him, would be provided, without question. Once GPs became “fund holders” the Hippocratic oath ceased to exist.

Reply
Share
6 replies
62 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture