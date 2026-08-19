FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
41m

Great essay as always. Besides targeting blacks, and other minority groups for the mRNA gene editing shots, let us not forget another target; the elderly. My mother died two months into the global Plandemic which began in March 2020. She never got Covid and was approaching her 93rd birthday but died in May 2020. Why? Because they isolated all members of the Senior Center she was living in. No Bingo. No dinners in the cafeteria. No Movie nights. After 2 months of such isolation and immobility and her ability to walk and think were diminished.

Beyond that it was the elderly who were given Remdesivir and intubation in hospitals but not real cures: Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine. These approaches caused 50% fatalities in those who were prescribed these procedure. It was all a setup for the mass injection campaign that began under Biden beginning in June of 2021. Nearly 100 million workers were forced to get the jab or they lost their jobs. Sadly the entire Plandemic has been memory holed by Globalist Corporate Media (CNN, MSNOW, FOX etc.).

The Elderly, the Great Generation, were much more likely to have real pensions, Social Security and Medicaid. So this begs the question: how much did the government and corporations save by killing the elderly and hence ending their pensions, their social security and other benefits. I have yet to find a study that addresses this. Was part of Operation Warp Speed's real agenda to murder the elderly through isolation and the jabs. I am usually a happy cynic but this elderly euthanasia deserves a whole lot more research.

As I have been saying for decades. The biggest shortcoming of humanity is to underestimate the evil of our overlords. It is past time we wake up to that reality.

Meanwhile my focus, lately, has been the Islamification of the planet . . . another very concerning topic.

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Most of the reviews on the movie "Run Hide Fight Infidels" have called the film Islamophobic, a term no one takes seriously any longer. In this essay I provide plenty of information to show the movie is very relevant to what is happening in the world to day. We can no longer afford to be complacent about Political Islam in the US and throughout the planet.

Run Hide Fight Infidels

Yet another Movie focusing on the rise of Islamic Terrorism

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/run-hide-fight-infidels

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Sandy Jekel's avatar
Sandy Jekel
1h

Thank you!!!

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