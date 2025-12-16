FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Tom Haviland
Bitterly disappointing!

It's not just the FDA that doesn't want to admit how much damage has been caused/is being caused by these mRNA jabs. Watch this video where 2 Iowa embalmers have been seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in their corpses for the last 5 years, but didn't talk about it publicly until May 2025: https://youtu.be/HlI4gd39xfM?si=b6B9Q1sTD3pYZnqS&t=631

A lot of people are to blame for the cover-up of the damage caused by these jabs, including embalmers, funeral directors, coroners, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, endovascular specialists, pathologists, operating room nurses, FDA, CDC, and NIH regulators, university scientists, mainstream media, and even big-name alternative media people like Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan. NONE OF THEM want to talk about the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS!

Peter Taylor
A sad response from Makary and just we thought things would change, all I can say is …to his eternal shame, he had an opportunity to make a profound difference.. the Qs must be asked what is it about that agency that even those we believe will do the right thing are cowed? A telling indictment on the present FDA leadership…Americans can feel cheated once again.

Just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

