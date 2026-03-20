FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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earl's avatar
earl
3m

This is outrageous! Didn't SCOTUS slap these district court clowns down?!

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
1m

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai - is he a citizen of the U.S.? This is monstrous Impeach the Judge, defund the court. Stop complying with any criminal judicial order.

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