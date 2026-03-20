by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A federal judge has just delivered a major blow to efforts aimed at restricting irreversible medical interventions on minors.

In a ruling out of Oregon, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai blocked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from limiting so-called “gender-affirming care” for children — siding with a coalition of 18 states and effectively protecting the continued use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgical procedures in minors.

RFK Jr. had issued a December 2025 declaration stating that pediatric gender-transition interventions are “neither safe nor effective”:

“Sex-rejecting procedures for children and adolescents are neither safe nor effective as a treatment modality for gender dysphoria, gender incongruence, or other related disorders in minors, and therefore, fail to meet professional recognized standards of health care.”

The court ruled that this statement — and associated pressure on providers — exceeded his authority and improperly threatened federal funding streams.

This ruling was a foolish mistake.

Here it’s important to remember that a large proportion of transgender youth are autistic. These vulnerable autistic children with gender dysphoria are then routinely placed on psychiatric drugs and puberty blockers, which may irreversibly lower their IQ:

Finally, these manipulated children are funneled into irreversible genital mutilation procedures, which increase mortality by 180% and suicide risk by 1800%.

More than 13,000 genital mutilation procedures on minors were conducted between 2019-2023. 40% of them were performed in just four states: California, New York, Washington and Ohio.

The madness never ends, and radical federal judges are poised to undo all progress made by the current HHS administration.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.