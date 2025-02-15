by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Idaho Senate Health & Welfare Committee hearing regarding bill S1036 (Doug Cameron Act - moratorium on gene therapy immunizations) will be held on Monday, February 15th from 3-5 PM Mountain Time and can be watched here. The McCullough Foundation, including Dr. McCullough and I, will be testifying at this hearing.

We were just made aware that the Senate leadership and Senate Health and Welfare committee have deliberated that there will be NO vote on Monday Feb 17th regarding S1036. Unfortunately, this means that the bill won’t be able to advance any further. We STRONGLY urge Idaho Senate leadership to reconsider this ill-advised decision.

These sabotage efforts are consistent with the abrupt cancellation of key Tennessee Senate testimony for a proposed mRNA ban bill, which was supposed to happen last week. None of this is surprising, as those who have relentlessly pushed experimental gene therapy injections—leading to the deaths, injuries, or permanent disabilities of millions of Americans—are afraid of facing accountability for their actions.

Despite these major setbacks, we will NOT give up. If you want to join the fight and help ban mRNA injections, please share the following 51-page bill template with your local, state, and federal lawmakers so they are equipped with the necessary information required to ban gene-based injections: https://zenodo.org/records/14873302

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.