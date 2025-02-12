BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections
Predatory hospitals are still forcing the most vulnerable to take dangerous products.
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The New York Post has reported that Vice President JD Vance’s 12-year-old relative is being denied a heart transplant because she has not received the cardiotoxic mRNA injections:
A 12-year-old Indiana girl who is related to Vice President JD Vance has been barred from a spot on a heart transplant list because she’s not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, according to her parents.
Adaline Deal, a distant relative of the VP by marriage through his half-siblings, was born with two rare heart conditions that her family knew would one day require a transplant, her mother Janeen Deal told The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Adaline — who was adopted from China when she was 4 — was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for nearly 10 years, and her parents hoped she would get the transplant there.
But the hospital requires transplant patients to be vaccinated, and declined to make an exemption even when told it goes against the family’s religious beliefs as nondenominational Christians, the parents said.
This should be a wake-up call for Vice President JD Vance to push for an immediate ban on these unsafe injections. Predatory hospital systems are still forcing the most vulnerable to take dangerous products. COVID-19 genetic injections are an invitation for organ transplant failure:
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
