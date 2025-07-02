FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

sandy
2h

We need to keep the pressure for change on. Excellent discussion between the Health Ranger Mike Adams and pharma iInsider Sashe Latypove about recent FDA, CDC, HHS missteps and misrepresentations. They cover the fact that under the Prep Act RFK has the authority to cancel the covid emergency, which would likely lead to the end of the covid shots.

https://www.brighteon.com/ba648c6f-6148-4615-9d2c-49a484b1a6d8

J Guti
2h

When do the tribunals start?

