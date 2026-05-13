FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
8m

Nice. Particularly gratifying for those who have been fighting this battle for decades. I was writing letters to the editor of area newspapers in our very rural area of the Missouri Ozarks, years before anyone but Al Gore had heard of the WWW.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8m

Revamping prenatal care protocols is a priority. Second, mother's milk should be dominate for the new born and will not happen if Mom is deficient in vitamin D! 50 ng's or better. Third, early and frequent vaccine injections create the increased risk for autism. Eliminating toxic mercury and aluminum is essential. Get to it NIH! DO YOUR JOB! Vote out the congressman that work for the vaccine industry and not their constituents!

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