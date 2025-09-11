By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a shocking move that almost never happens with preprint papers, Preprints.org (hosted by MDPI) has withdrawn our landmark study on mRNA injections and severe transcriptomic disruption.

The official page now shows only a vague label:

“Withdrawal Statement: This preprint has unresolved ethical issues.”

The Study They Tried to Bury

Our study — Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination — became one of the most-read and downloaded scientific papers in the world in recent months:

The sheer reach of this work made it impossible for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and its online enforcers at PubPeer to ignore. So they pressured Preprints.org into doing something unprecedented: retracting a preprint, an act almost never seen in science.

What We Found

Using high-resolution RNA sequencing on blood samples, we discovered that COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupt expression of thousands of genes—triggering mitochondrial failure, immune reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that can persist for months to years post-injection.

Differential gene expression analysis compared mRNA-injured patients (cancer, adverse events) to 803 healthy controls — revealing widespread transcriptomic chaos:

Mitochondrial failure – Complex I breakdown, oxidative stress, energy collapse

Immune reprogramming – Chronic inflammation, ACE2 suppression, TLR hyperactivation

Oncogenic activation – MYC up, p53/KRAS down, DNA repair suppression

Cellular stress – Ribosome overload, misfolded protein buildup, proteasome activation

Epigenetic remodeling – Chromatin shifts, methylation changes, nucleosome displacement

Reverse transcription suggested – Patterns consistent with LINE-1 activity and persistent plasmid DNA, raising concern for potential genomic integration or sustained foreign gene expression

To our knowledge, this is the first study to show long-term genetic disruption in people harmed by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

This is not the first instance of preprint platforms engaging in unethical censorship. Our autopsy study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination was inappropriately removed from Preprints with the Lancet (SSRN) in less than 24 hours after receiving massive numbers of downloads and reads:

The dangerous censorship of science extends far beyond preprint servers into peer-reviewed journals through the Journal Cartel:

This is why RFK Jr. declared war on the Journal Cartel, and why the DOJ is investigating:

The retraction of our preprint wasn’t about ethics. This was about silencing a study that revealed mRNA “vaccines” induce transcriptomic chaos across thousands of genes.

When one of the world’s most-read preprints can be erased at the whim of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, open science is dead.

If preprints can be censored, the façade of “scientific debate” has collapsed into a regime of control.

The study is not going away. As it undergoes peer-review at a reputable journal, you can still access it on ResearchGate.

We will continue to fight for scientific truth, no matter the cost.

